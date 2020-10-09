Wayne Boylan

Wayne Robert Boylan, age 63, of Zebulon, passed away October 6, 2020. Wayne grew up in Pennsylvania where he lived until 1982, when he moved his family to Georgia, after taking a job as a diesel mechanic in Milner. Shortly after moving to Griffin, he decided he wanted to become an automotive technician and worked at Sigman Buick and Cronic. He then became an ASE World Class GM Certified Technician and worked for Heritage Cadillac in Jonesboro for 20 years.
Wayne was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved the Lord and constantly spoiled his family.
He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and in the last few years attended several of their games. He was a simple man who enjoyed working on cars, doing projects around the house, traveling, camping and riding his Gold Wing motorcycle. He attended the First Presbyterian Church of Griffin.
Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Robert Claire (Bob) Boylan and his brother Jeffery Earl Boylan.
He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart: Patty Boylan; daughters: Alison Anne Pollard and husband Lee and Kristen Kaye Watts all of Griffin; the joys in his life were his four grandsons: Wesley Grant Pollard, Seth Micah Pollard, Austin Reece Watts and Ethan Lane Watts; mother and step-father: Emily and Roger Hopkins residing in PA and FL; brothers: Gary Lee Boylan and Bradley Claire Boylan both of Mercer, PA; his constant companion: Kettlebell; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, October 10, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and again on Sunday, October 11, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the funeral home. A funeral service will follow on Sunday at 3 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Drew Elling officiating.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.