Billy East

Mr. Billy David East, age 80, of Zebulon, passed away October 1, 2020. He was born in Athens, GA, and raised in the Rockingham and Hamlet, North Carolina areas. He was the son of the late David East and Floree Adamson Gay. Billy was a salesman for Borden Dairy for many years before retiring. He enjoyed working on old cars and was a member of Ford V-8 Car Club in Fayetteville. He attended The Gathering Church in Thomaston.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Randall East, sister, Deneice Foster, and two brothers, Jimmy East and Jerry East.
He is survived by his wife: Linda East; sons: Steven East and fiancé Dawn Griggs of Jacksonville, FL and Alan East of McDonough; daughter and son-in-law: Tami and Zane Hoover of McDonough; grandchildren: Josh, Christa, Aaron, Lauren, Taylor, Matthew, Kyle, Mason and Aidan; several great-grandchildren; brother: David East of Villa Rica; stepchildren and their spouses: Donna and Keith Muncher of Douglasville, Jay and Jill Willbanks of Canton and Jeffrey Willbanks of Riverdale; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 11 a.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in Westwood Gardens in Griffin.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.