/Unitedbank
/Eedition
The PCMS Lady Pirates were undefeated for the regular season and out scored their opponents 71 runs to 8. They played the first games on their own field this season and got a new scoreboard as well thanks to United Bank, parents and the school. They host the playoffs at home Tuesday and Thursday at 5 p.m. Pictured are (front row l-r) Austin King, Aubree Reese, Kinley Rasbury, Ashlyn Maddock, Gracee King, Maya Gales (back row l-r) coach Lisa McGurl, Haislynn Cromer, Madyson Whitfield, Mia Kollert, Kerrah Foster, Lola McDaniel, Maliyah Holmes, Brooke Beaber, coach Heather Maddox and Alexis Hayes.

PCMS softball completes undefeated season

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Tuesday, October 6. 2020
The Pike County Middle School Lady Pirates softball team added three wins last week to complete their undefeated season as they shut out Clifton Ridge, Gray Station and Upson-Lee.

Pitcher Kerrah Foster has been the driving force for the Lady Pirates this season and she had 15 strikeouts in the 7-0 victory over Clifton Ridge at home on Sept. 28.

The Lady Pirates were strong offensively and defensively as they traveled to Jones County and defeated perennial league champion Gray Station by a score of 8-0. Catcher Austin King made smart plays to keep the few base runners from scoring, including a strike-out, then throw out double play at third base.

The Lady Pirates also shut out Upson-Lee Middle school as they played their final home game of the season with a 12-0 victory.

In their eight-game regular season, they outscored their opponents considerably, scoring 71 runs while only allowing 8. They shut out the final four opponents of the season.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter