The PCMS Lady Pirates were undefeated for the regular season and out scored their opponents 71 runs to 8. They played the first games on their own field this season and got a new scoreboard as well thanks to United Bank, parents and the school. They host the playoffs at home Tuesday and Thursday at 5 p.m. Pictured are (front row l-r) Austin King, Aubree Reese, Kinley Rasbury, Ashlyn Maddock, Gracee King, Maya Gales (back row l-r) coach Lisa McGurl, Haislynn Cromer, Madyson Whitfield, Mia Kollert, Kerrah Foster, Lola McDaniel, Maliyah Holmes, Brooke Beaber, coach Heather Maddox and Alexis Hayes.
PCMS softball completes undefeated season
