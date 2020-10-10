Molena council to renovate old jail with community’s help

Two months after local resident Elsie Anderson-Bell, president of Pike Historic Preservation (PHP), spoke to Molena council about a desire to restore the old jail, an estimate of cost was received at the September 14 meeting with council unanimously giving approval for the project as other renovation work was underway in city hall.
Chris White of Arcadia, LLC, presented the bid to council and fielded questions about the proposed work. Finance of the jail relocation and restoration will come from a variety of sources, including PHP, private donations and fundraisers. Council was eager to see the work begin and mentioned plans to acquire a nice sign and seek national historic register status for the building.
Other improvements for the city were addressed during the meeting while council sought to reign in the city budget for certain expenses. Upon receipt of a bill from Crawford grading and plumbing for approval, it was the consensus of council to seek a better priced contractor.
Police chief Novin Darsey, during his monthly report, said the department received complaints about the overgrown crepe myrtle at the AT&T box on Main Street and suggested the city street department cut it down. Council agreed to take the request under advisement since it is an ornamental plant.
Darsey also shared a recommendation to replace the old city truck. Only recently has it become difficult to start and keep running contributing to a growing maintenance bill. The request will be placed on the agenda of the next budget workshop.
COUNCIL ALSO:
• Received an update from city clerk Tina Lee on the CARES Act funding resolution.
• Heard the benefits of having Lee become USDA certified and agreed to pursue the status.
• Approved the recently updated Human Resources policy.