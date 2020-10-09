/Unitedbank
Early voting starts Oct. 12

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Friday, October 9. 2020
Early voting will start Monday, Oct. 12 and continue on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Oct. 30 with one Saturday voting day set for Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the board of elections office at 81 Jackson Street in Zebulon. Polls will be open on Election Day - Nov. 3 - from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voter identification is required to vote.

Ballots can be viewed outside the elections office anytime or online at the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov or ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov.
