COVID-19 cases remain steady

Pike County has had a total of 348 confirmed cases since March, with 33 new cases in the past two weeks. A total of 10 people have lost their lives since the pandemic started.
According to Pike County Schools, a total of nine students and 4 adults tested positive last week. Two students were at the middle school, two were at the Ninth Grade Academy and five were at the high school. There were four positive adults with one at the primary, two at the middle and two at the high school. A total of 204 students were quarantined due to close contact with a covid-positive person. The numbers were updated Oct. 2 and show that 221 students and 43 adults returned from quarantine last week.