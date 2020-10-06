Library offers kids programs virtually

Although current conditions have prevented in-house group gatherings, the library continues to provide regular programs. All story programs are virtual and can be viewed on the library’s Facebook page.
The Rockin’ Readers story program gears up every Monday at 4 p.m. Kids in kindergarten through fourth grade will enjoy stories, songs, activities and even science experiments.
Preschool Story Time, geared for ages 3-5, airs on Facebook Live every Tuesday at 11 a.m. and Toddler Time, for ages 12-36 months, airs Live on Thursdays at 11 a.m.
Cooking for Kids airs on Facebook the third Saturday of the month. Kids ages 5-12 can join Ms. Helen Carter in the kitchen as she demonstrates easy and scrumptious dishes.
“Be sure to watch upcoming episodes,” she says, “to see how you can win prizes by testing these recipes.”
The Make-and-Take craft program returns in October. Children through age 12 may stop by the library on Wednesdays between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to pick up a craft kit to take home. All materials and instructions are included in each kit, and online instructions will also be provided.
“Be sure to follow the J. Joel Edwards Public Library on Facebook,” said Helen, “to keep up to date on all our programs.”