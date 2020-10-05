CONCORD, GA - Graveside Services for Mrs. Mary Ross Williams were held 1:00 P.M., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Little Vine Cemetery, Reynolds, GA.
Mrs. Mary Ross Williams transcended this earthly world to behold the presence of Jesus early Friday morning, September 25, 2020. When she crossed over, she continued a pilgrimage with the Lord that began more than 90 years ago.
A faithful and devoted daughter, Mary was one of seven children born to the deceased Mr. and Mrs. Lovett (Willie Colbert) Ross, Sr.
Under her parents’ spiritual guidance at the Antioch Taylor Primitive Baptist Church, Mary surrendered her life to Christ at a young age. Later, she dedicated herself to God’s service at the Macedonia Baptist Church, Reynolds, GA, giving generously of her time, talent, and treasure.
Mary completed her secondary education in the Taylor County School District. She continued her studies at Fort Valley State College where she excelled as a scholar, earning both a bachelors of science and masters of science degree in education. She returned to her birthplace and began her career as a teacher in the same district where she flourished as a child. After five years, she accepted a post in the Pike County School District where she inspired her students, valued her colleagues, and honored her profession from 1949 until 1990. After her retirement, Mary was very active in the Pike County Teacher Retirement Association.
A scholar of social sciences, Mary enjoyed visiting some of the places that she made come alive to her students, including Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, all in South America, and Morocco in North Africa. She passed along an appreciation for traveling to her beloved son and doting grandchildren.
To her family, friends, and community Mary Ross Williams contributed much that enriched each of us: unbridled humor, kindness, generosity, wisdom, dignity, and love.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Eddie L. Williams (m. 1951-1991).
Mary leaves a host of family and friends to celebrate her life and cherish their memories of her: son, Mr. Frank H. Hayes, Sr. (Elsie Bent); granddaughter, Ms. Ashley Victoria Nicole Hayes; grandsons, Mr. Frank Houston Hayes II and Mr. Christopher Elliot Hayes; sister, Mrs. Etta Mae Holston; a host of nieces and nephews; cousins; and friends.
Hicks and Sons Funeral Home, Reynolds, GA.