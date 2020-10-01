Jerry Eugene Lumpkin, 80, of Griffin, husband of Shirley Ann Brown Lumpkin died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Brightmoor Hospice.
Born in Rome, March 9, 1940, he was a son of the late Charner Allen and Sara Frances Jamerson Lumpkin. He was a US Navy Veteran having served six years and was retired after thirty years of service from Pepsi at Buffalo Rock. He later retired from Wal-Mart where he worked in Sporting Goods for many years. Mr. Lumpkin and his wife had a fresh produce stand that they lovingly called J & S Produce. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and absolutely adored his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents Mr. Lumpkin was preceded in death by seven siblings.
Surviving in addition to his wife of fifty-four years are two sons, Steven Eugene Lumpkin of Zebulon and Cleveland Wayne Lumpkin of Griffin; grandchildren, Chasity Nicole Lumpkin of Barnesville, Macie Alexander Lumpkin of Thomaston, Cleveland Bryce Lumpkin and Sarahann Elizabeth Lumpkin, both of Griffin; a sister, Carolyn Lumpkin Stone and husband Randy of Rockmart; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 2:00 PM from the Chapel of Haisten McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Danny Brown and Reverend Jeff Maxwell will officiate. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Westwood Gardens.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:00 Noon until the service hour at the funeral home.
Those desiring may make memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org.
