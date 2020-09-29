/Unitedbank
Car theft suspects sought

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, September 29. 2020
Pike County deputies responded to Ashley Glenn subdivision last night at 2:51 a.m. in reference to two males trying to break into cars.

The suspects had fled from the area on foot after realizing that the homeowners had spotted them. A search of the area did not locate the suspects , however a vehicle was found hidden in the rear of the subdivision believed to belong to the suspects. This vehicle has been impounded and forensic evidence will be collected. The car is registered out of Clayton County and Investigators are working to identify the two suspects. Video from home security systems has also been provided by residents.

To see the video, go to:

https://site.ring.com/share/00e5f7a8-a4cc-4a44-b606-da9d074caa34

Additional entering autos have been reported in the 362 Place subdivision. If anyone has any information on these suspects they can contact an investigator at 770-567-8431.
