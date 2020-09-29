/Unitedbank
The Lady Pirates middle school team is 5-0 for the season after facing tough opponents and making a come-from-behind win against Monroe County on Sept. 22. Pictured are (front row l-r) coach Lisa McGurl, Maya Gales, Kinley Rasbury, Aubree Reese, Ashlyn Maddock, Gracee King (back row l-r) Maliyah Holmes, Austin King, Madyson Whitfield, Kerrah Foster, Lola McDaniel, Alexis Hayes, coach Heather Maddox, Mia Kollert, Brooke Beaber and Haislynn Cromer.

PCMS softball undefeated at 5-0

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, September 29. 2020
The PCMS Lady Pirates remain undefeated at 5-0 after an incredible grand slam, come-from-behind win in extra innings on the road against the Lady Bulldogs in Monroe County.

The Lady Bulldogs struck first and put one run on the board in the first inning but the Lady Pirates battled back with strong pitching by Kerrah Foster and a solid defense across the field - including a face first slide by catcher Austin King for an incredible foul ball out.

The Lady Pirates bats got moving and the team answered with a run of their own in the top of the third inning. The game remained tied until the bottom of the sixth when Monroe County scored three runs and thought they had the game won.

The Lady Pirates battled back in the top of the seventh, as Maya Gales, Kerrah Foster and Austin King got on base, putting sixth grader Maliyah Holmes up to bat with two outs. She rifled a line drive past the shortstop and outfielder all the way to the fence and rounded the bases for an in-the-park grand slam to put the Lady Pirates ahead by one run.

The Lady Bulldogs were put on a chain by Foster and the Lady Pirates defense in the bottom of the seventh to continue their win streak.

The Sept. 24 home game against Clifton-Ridge was postponed until Sept. 28 due to rain and the Lady Pirates will have a total of three games this week as they traveled to Gray Station on Sept. 29 and host Upson County on Oct. 1. All games are at 5 p.m. Playoff games will be played Oct. 6 and 8.
