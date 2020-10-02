Pike’s jobless rate continues to decline

The Three Rivers’ unemployment rate decreased again in August and the region saw a decrease in initial claims according to Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler.
“It is very promising that we continue to see the unemployment rate drop month after month, while the job market gets stronger, evoking positive news for Georgia’s economy,” he said. “The state as a whole is leading the nation in competitive unemployment rates, coming in at 7th lowest.”
Pike County had an unemployment rate of 3.8 in August, compared to 6.1 in July and 3.3 in August 2019. Last month, there were 319 unemployed in Pike with 8,360 in the labor force and 8,041 employed.
In Three Rivers, the August unemployment rate decreased by 2.6 percentage points, dropping the rate to 5.6 percent. A year ago, the rate was 3.5 percent.
Initial claims for unemployment decreased by 51 percent in August.
The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) announced that for the month of August, Georgia’s unemployment rate was 5.6 percent, while the national unemployment rate stood at 8.4 percent. Georgia recorded a decrease of 2 percentage points since July and a seven-point drop since the beginning of the pandemic. The state reported a 12.6 percent unemployment rate in April and has seen a steady decrease since the initial surge.