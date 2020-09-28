Another COVID-19 death in Pike

The tenth Pike resident to succumb to COVID-19 died recently according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily status report.
Pike had 25 new cases confirmed in the past two weeks and a total of 326 cases since March.
The most recent death due to COVID-19 was an 81-year-old white female with unknown underlying conditions.
According to the Pike County Schools website, there are 11 current positive students and 18 positive adults from the schools as of Sept. 25 with three positive students at the middle school and eight students at the high school. There are no COVID-19 positive students at the pre-K, primary school, elementary school or Ninth Grade Academy. There are a total of 137 students who are currently quarantined due to close contact to students who tested positive with 51 of those students at the middle school, 75 at the high school, six at the elementary school and five at the NGA.
Local residents who lost their battles with COVID-19 include a 46-year-old black male, a 59-year-old white male, a 66-year-old white female, a 76-year-old white male, a 77-year-old white male, a 79-year-old black male, an 81-year-old black males, an 81-year-old white female and a 90+ year old white female.