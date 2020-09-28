Edith Wheat

Edith Campbell Wheat of Milner, Georgia passed away on September 26, 2020. Edith was born in the highlands of Scotland, and is preceded in death by her father, Charles Webster; mother, Mary Webster; brother, Charles Webster; and sister, Mary Andersen.
Edith endured nightly bombings and air raids during World War II in England as a child. Edith was a decorated ballroom dancer, winning many international gold medals. It was at a dance that she met her husband Leonard, whom she has been married to for 68 years. In 1961, Edith immigrated to the United States with her husband and two young children. She was proud to earn American citizenship and was very patriotic. Edith believed strongly in serving her community through volunteerism. She received the great honor of the presidential award for volunteerism from George Bush. One of her greatest joys was volunteering at Pike Primary School. She loved the children there, and considered many of the staff to be her friends.
Edith is survived by her husband Leonard Wheat; brother, John Webster (Eileen Webster); son, Stephen Wheat; daughter, Gillian Wheat Appleton (Michael Haywood); grandchildren, Christopher Guros (Elissa Schuett); granddaughter, Megan Guros (Demetric Lofton and his son Kyrie); grandson, Ian Wheat; great grandchildren, Laurel Guros and Gram Guros; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was a member of Zebulon United Methodist Church where her Christian service and burial will take place on Tuesday, September 29, at 2:30 p.m. Pastors Arianna Eberle and Carol Scroggs will officiate.
The family would like to thank Brightmoor Hospice for their gentle care and compassion, as well as her caretakers and loving friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR).
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.