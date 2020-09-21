Another COVID-19 death in Pike

Pike County now has nine deaths due to COVID-19 and has had more than 300 cases since the outbreak started in March. There were 26 newly confirmed cases in the past two weeks and a total of 314 cases in Pike.
The most recent death due to COVID-19 was a 66-year-old white female with underlying conditions.
In surrounding counties, there have been 59 COVID-19 related deaths in Upson, 56 in Spalding, 17 in Lamar and 12 in Meriwether County since March.
Other local residents who lost their battles with COVID-19 include a 46-year-old black male with underlying health conditions, a 59-year-old white male with no underlying health conditions, a 76-year-old white male with underlying conditions, a 77-year-old white male with underlying health conditions, a 79-year-old black male with underlying conditions, an 81-year-old black male with no underlying conditions, an 81-year-old white female with unknown underlying conditions and a 90+ year old white female with underlying health conditions.