Bank robbery suspect still at large

First Bank of Pike in Concord was robbed late Friday afternoon on Sept. 18 by a black male wearing a blue face mask and black gloves.
The man gave a note to the teller inferring that he had a weapon on him and he would use it.
The suspect left the bank quickly with an undisclosed amount of cash and has not yet been apprehended.
Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect and citizens are asked to call 770-567-8431 with any information they may have about the incident or about the suspect.
The suspect was in the bank for only about two minutes. The surveillance video footage shows that he entered the bank lobby at 4:50 and he was headed back out the door by 4:52.
At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a red Nike hat and red shoes, black pants and a form-fitting dark blue shirt.
Investigators are actively working the case and have collected additional evidence from the scene of the crime. There was no new information as of press time Monday.