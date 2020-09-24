Backpack Program helps local kids

Machelle McCoy and Bob Towne are considered disabled but they are able to impact hundreds of lives every week as they support the Pike County Backpack Program. They select, print out and laminate Bible verses to encourage students and families and they are included along with six meals for local students in need to eat each weekend.
“The beginning of this year’s Backpack Program has been outstanding. The very first week food delivery was given to the kids in donated high quality book bags courtesy of Convoy of Hope. The kids got to keep the book bags to use anyway they want. Convoy of Hope also donated more than 3,000 small Niagara brand drinking water bottles. They are a perfect fit in the ziplock bag. And there are enough bottles to last the entire year,” said organizer Mike Cox. “The Middle Georgia Community Food Pantry donated enough funding to purchase nice re-usable bins for delivering the backpack bags to the bus depot and schools. Deliveries have been much easier. The Pike County School System has been going the extra mile to get backpacks to kids that are participating in distant learning. It is outstanding that our school system considers our kid’s welfare their number one priority.”
To find out how to help support the program, contact Mike at 770-755-0134 or mikecox@christchapelga.com.
“Thank you for your contributions in all aspects of the Backpack Program,” said Mike.
“Thank you for the financial contributions that sustained the quality of the food, thank you for the muscle that packed and moved the food, thank you for the ideas that improved the program. And most of all thank you for talking about the program. You talking to your family, friends, and co-workers about the Pike County Backpack Program is the most valued and desired contribution to the program,” said Mike. “Children feel the love of Jesus more quickly when we adults don’t hesitate to act. Please stretch yourself to share the good news. Mark 10:13-16 says, ‘Then they brought little children to Him, that He might touch them; but the disciples rebuked those who brought them. But when Jesus saw it, He was greatly displeased and said to them, “Let the little children come to Me, and do not forbid them; for of such is the kingdom of God. Assuredly, I say to you, whoever does not receive the kingdom of God as a little child will by no means enter it. And He took them up in His arms, laid His hands on them, and blessed them.’”
Last year, the Backpack Program provided meals for 41 weekends. An average of 65 children participated in the Backpack Program and about 2,500 backpack bags were delivered for the school year.