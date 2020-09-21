YOU COUNT! Final week for 2020 census

The Census Bureau plans to finish collecting data by the end of September, a month earlier than expected, and although more than half of Pike County residents have responded to the census, time is quickly running out. To complete the census, go to 2020census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020.
“You count, and Pike counts! 10 minutes of your day today can impact the next 10 years from now. Your completion of the census helps our community get the education, healthcare, transportation and other services needed to be successful,” said Mike Powell. “You can still complete your census online at census2020.gov or by calling 1.844.33.2020 today! We need your 10 minutes for Pike’s success for the next 10 years.”
Local residents can still self-respond (online or by phone) even though census workers are in the field. Residents can complete the census online without an ID as there is a button to select for that option.
As of Sept. 14, the 2020 data for Pike shows that the county is slightly higher than the national and state rates for self-response at 67% (via internet or phone). The current self-response rate by city in Pike is 43.5% in Meansville, 54.2% in Zebulon, 54.7% in Williamson, 59.5% in Molena and 66.2% in Concord.
In a normal census year, workers walk through neighborhoods and conduct door-to-door outreach to households that haven’t responded and raise awareness about the importance of submitting the information, especially among communities that are typically undercounted. The coronavirus pandemic has made that more complicated, especially since the Census Bureau changed the timeline for data collection to end Sept. 30.
Only Congress can change the deadline for the Census Bureau data collection and they are legally required to finish collecting and analyzing data to report it to Congress by Dec. 31.
Georgia is currently ranked 39th in self response rates (61.3%) and 46th (85.6%) in total enumerated responses, which is an increase from being 49th last week.
“We currently have 103 counties that have reached a response rate of greater than 50% of their population and 47 counties that have exceeded their 2010 response rate,” said Powell.