Music Fest/Dingers for Dee is Saturday!

Don’t miss this weekend’s special Music Festival featuring local talent and Dingers for Dee, a homerun derby for all ages to help a Meansville resident battling cancer. They will both be held at Danielly Park at Life Springs UMC in Meansville.
The Music Festival will be free and will host many different vendors as well as kids games, inflatables, horse rides and tasty festival foods around the walking track at Danielly Park.
“This is the perfect chance to hear some amazing music and get to meet the people who live in the community,” said Meansville council member and event organizer Brittany Miller.
For more about the music festival, contact Brittany at Brittanyemiller@yahoo.com.
Dingers for Dee will start at 10 a.m. Batters can register the day of the event and hit anytime before 3:30 p.m. An awards ceremony for the top two winners in each age category will be held at 4:30 p.m. For more about the homerun derby, call 912-531-2702 or email Rachel. Rebecca.McDaniel@gmail.com.
Several raffles will be held as well, including one for the Hurt family who recently lost 13-year-old Evan Hurt to an accident. Tickets will be sold at the event.
A kayak and Yeti cooler will be raffled for Dee Parrott at the softball field. She is battling cancer and the items were donated by ACE Hardware in Zebulon. They can be purchased in advance at the store.