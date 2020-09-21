William Jordan Corley, age 29, of Meansville, passed away September 18, 2020, at Brightmoor Hospice. Jordan grew up in Pike County and attended Pike County Schools where he excelled at football. He was also a good cook. He had the biggest heart and always wanted to help others. He liked to dance. Jordan worked in the insulation business.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bobby and Dot Corley and his uncle Jerry Corley.
He is survived by his parents: Johnny and Deborah Corley of Meansville; brother: Jonathan Corley of Meansville and his fiancé Madison Cook; daughter: Jaycee Corley; grandparents: James and Carol Mabrey of Meansville; aunts and uncles: Sandy and Sammy Weaver of Pike County, Shirley Corley of Albany, Kevin and Stephanie Mabrey of Zebulon; great aunt and uncle: Frankie and Wayne Bridges of Thomaston; Godparent: Robin Floyd of Meansville; numerous cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 20, 4 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, 3-4 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.