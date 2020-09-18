/Unitedbank
Updated: First Bank of Pike in Concord robbed, suspect sought

Rachel McDaniel
Friday, September 18. 2020
Sheriff's deputies responded to First Bank of Pike in Concord on Friday afternoon after a masked suspect gave a note to a teller inferring that he had a weapon and would use it. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash and has not yet been apprehended.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect and citizens are asked to call 770-567-8431 with any information they may have about the incident.

Investigators are actively working the case and have collected additional evidence from the scene of the crime.
