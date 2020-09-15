Post 197 honors Law Enforcement Officer, Firefighter, EMS of the Year

The Post 197 American Legion Family hosted their annual Award Ceremony on Aug. 30 and videotaped the event for those unable to make it due to the pandemic.
Pike County Awards - sponsored by American Legion Post 197 - were presented to outstanding members of the community. Chris DeMarco was honored as the Pike County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, Doug Neath was honored as the Pike County Firefighter of the Year and Bart Brock was honored as Pike County Emergency Medical Service Member of the Year.
“These awards are dedicated to recognizing stellar performance as law enforcement, fire fighter and emergency medical service members either as a Pike County resident or whose duty assignment is in Pike County,” said Post 197 commander Bryan Richardson. “In the past, Post 197 recognized these individuals; however, this year we have elevated the award as a Pike County Award sponsored by Post 197. This entailed input from the community. Announcements were posted, nominations submitted and winners selected. I will read their nomination write up and you will agree that these great Americans are truly deserving of recognition and their award.”
The Pike County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year is Chris DeMarco who has 30 years of government service between military service and state law enforcement.
DeMarco was recently instrumental in the conviction of two men who took part in the brutal murder of a Pike County man 36 years ago on Oct. 9, 1983. His efforts as the GBI’s supervisor over the Timothy Coggins cold case murder investigation, was featured in July 2020, on ABC News’ TV show 20/20, titled, “In The Cold Dark Night.”
DeMarco served five years in the United States Army, six years with the Georgia Department of Corrections and the past 19 years with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He has been married to his wife, Nicole, for 24 years. They have lived in Zebulon for 16 years and have two sons, Joseph and Joshua DeMarco.
The Pike County Firefighter of the Year award was presented to Doug Neath who has been a resident of Pike County since 1995 and currently lives in Concord. His firefighting journey began in 1999 as a member of the Concord Volunteer Fire Department. He has earned many firefighter qualification since that time, including the National Registry First Responder Training, Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician training, the NPQ Fire Instructor I Course as well as becoming a licensed paramedic. He was appointed by the Concord City Council as Chief of the Concord Volunteer Fire Department until the city department merged with the county department in late 2009 when he became Captain of the Concord station. He and his wife Anita have been married 35 years and have four children: Justin, Sarah, Ethan, and Christina and two grandchildren: Aubrey and Emma. Anita, Justin and Sarah are also active members of the Pike County Fire Department. He is the owner and operator of 1st Choice Mechanical, a heating and air conditioning and electrical contracting business as well as Hard Head Performance, both of Concord. He is currently the Water and Wastewater Supervisor for City of Concord.
The Pike County Emergency Medical Service Member of the Year award was presented to the recently promoted Lieutenant Bart Brock. He was certified as an Emergency Medical Technician in 1986 and worked in the city of Atlanta for a private ambulance service and then for Grady Hospital. In 2000, he retired from the emergency medical profession. In 2014, Bart he recertified in Advanced Emergency Medical Service and volunteered his services to the Meansville Volunteer Fire Department. He currently holds the rank of Lieutenant and is the Department’s Chief Operations Officer, Chief of Medical Operations and the Department’s Chaplain. He has fully funded and maintains a certified medical vehicle and all its medical lifesaving equipment which includes a defribulator and portable manual version Jaws of Life.
“Last year alone, Bart responded to over 350 medical calls which is roughly a call a day. In addition to this, he responded to 100 fire calls. Of the 350 medical calls, more than 300 were lifesaving situations and five calls were related to known COVID-19 situations,” said commander Richardson. “This is very impressive. Not only does he volunteer his time as an emergency medical technician and donates all his medical equipment for use, but he spends countless hours ensuring he is highly qualified. In addition to his Emergency Medical Technician certifications, Bart’s past and current training includes 29 courses.”
Certificates of Appreciation
Special Certificates of Appreciation were presented to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the Pike County government, Moody-Daniel Funeral Home, the Pike County school operations office and the Georgia Department of Veterans Service - Griffin Field Office.
American Legion Awards
Commander Richardson presented special Post 197 awards to outstanding members, including Volunteer of the Year Stefan Huckaby, Runner-up Volunteer of the Year Jeff Sheriff and Honorable Mention Volunteers of the Year Dennis Tea, Melissa Patten, Peggi Payton and Willa Payton.
The Legion Family of the Year award was presented to the Harmon Family.
“Joe Harmon is a member of Post 197, and Marie Eason, his wife, is a member of Unit 258 in Jonesboro. Based on their combined volunteerism - literally throughout the state of Georgia this past year as well as years prior - Post 197 unanimously approved the Legion Family of the Year be awarded to the Harmon Family,” said commander Richardson.
Dennis Tea was named the Legionnaire of the Year. He was thanked for “successfully and seamlessly managing the Post membership accountability, status and dues payments” as well as providing minutes for meetings and serving as Post 197 Adjutant.
Peggi Payton, the Post 197 Finance Officer and Chair of the Children and Youth Committee, was honored with the American Legion Department of Georgia Outstanding Children and Youth Award Category One award for 2019-2020.
Membership Milestones
Post 197 members who reached milestone years of continuous membership included: those who have been members for 10 years - April Asher, Brian T. Callaway, Merrill Hammock, Danny Jeffreys, Jimmy Pitts and Bill Walker; and those who have been members for five years - Tim Dukes, Steve Hicks, Pasquale Pietrefesa, Talena Smith, Hal Williams, and James Wilson.