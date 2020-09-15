PCHS cross country teams ranked seventh in state

Currently both the girls and boys Pike County High School cross country teams are ranked seventh in the state in class AAA. The teams competed on the state course over the weekend in Carrollton.
The boys varsity finished in fourth place in the small school division and the girls finished in sixth place.
Placing for the boys in order were, Aiden Potter, Jake Richardson, Dawson Moss, William Gray and Luke Woerner. Aiden Potter also finished seventh overall and Jake Richardson finished eleventh overall.
Placing for the girls were Anna Chasteen, Peyton Bussell, Cathryn Stuart, Lauren Smith and Bailey Morris.
Both teams competed well on a real tough course and warm and humid running conditions. The varsity is off this week and the JV will compete Monday, Sept. 21 at St. George’s Invitational in Milner. The Varsity will be back in action at Upson Lee on Thursday, Sept. 24.