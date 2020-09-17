County selects Veterans as new ambulance service

Pike commissioners opened and received bids for ambulance services in the county during their Sept. 9 meeting and at a special called meeting Sept. 11, they voted to accept the $400,000 annual contract with Veterans Medical Transport.
Tommy Bowden of Veterans noted that they run 12-hour shifts for their non-emergency trucks and they plan to provide a truck at high school football games and recreation games if needed without taking away from the two 911 ambulances that will be on duty. He said Veterans teaches CPR, First Aid and Stop the Bleed courses in the communities where they serve and would like to look into the possibility of having a drunk driving program for junior and senior classes.
“We are not just here for 911 calls, but also to support the community which includes things like performing blood pressure checks for the senior center,” he said.
County manager Brandon Rogers noted during the meeting that Veterans has not run a 911 dispatch in the past which he said is concerning considering the short transition period before they provide ambulance services starting Oct. 31. He said in the past there were issues with a provider running non-emergency transport ambulances. Rogers recommended the board select AmeriPro for service stating he believes they would provide the service citizens need.
Rogers said he reviewed the budget and due to CARES Act funding, the cost for the ambulance service will have no impact on the millage rate. Commissioner James Jenkins moved to approve a three-year contract with Veterans Medical Transport with the stipulations that the county can review the contract annually for three years and the $400,000 contract includes two advanced life support trucks. Commissioner Tim Guy seconded the motion and the vote was 4-1 with chairman Briar Johnson opposing.
Commissioner Tim Daniel noted that the reason for the change in ambulance service had nothing to do with the quality of Grady’s service but due to increasing costs.
Commissioners voted unanimously Sept. 9 to place a 90-day moratorium on applications for zoning amendments or special exceptions for apartments, duplexes, condominiums and other multi-family developments. Commissioner James Jenkins, who made the motion, said a workshop needs to be scheduled to come up with a plan that will benefit Pike County.
The county also took the following actions at their Sept. 9 meeting:
• Reviewed RFPs for auditing services in the county and voted for Adams and Sharpe to provide auditing services beginning fiscal year 2020. They had the low bid at $43,500 annually.
• Approved that John Edwards, John Barker and Dee McLeRoy continue their terms as Industrial Development Authority board members through the end of the year in an effort to transition from the old term to the new term dates - from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. Their term would have expired Oct. 31.
• Heard from commissioner Tim Guy who asked if there was any information on a noise ordinance for the county. County manager Rogers noted that he is going to look into use of the ordinance against ‘a disorderly house’ before looking at creating a new ordinance.