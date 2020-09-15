Animal Shelter construction underway

Ground was broken Sept. 9 as construction starts in earnest on the new Pike County Animal Shelter Facility on County Farm Road. The project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but when finished will cost a total of around $300,000 (with $225,000 donated by the CLC Foundation) and provide 2,950 square foot of space with 10 separate kennel runs in addition to two separate isolation runs and quarantine runs for animals who might be sick or too aggressive to be around others. It will also include an office, break room, a visiting sitting room for volunteers and those adopting pets and a veterinarian/animal exam room.
“This would not be possible without the CLC Foundation’s generous donation,” said commission chairman Briar Johnson. “This is another step toward offering animal control which is what we will continue to do. This building will allow us over the next 20 to 30 years to continue to grow.”
Ruth Chandler spoke on behalf of the CLC Foundation, noting that she wished her husband Walker Chandler could be in attendance. She told the story of Dr. C.L. Chandler Jr., the founder of the CLC Foundation and Walker’s father.
“Everyone knew him as Buckshot and he went from selling boiled peanuts on the side of the road to earning his dentistry degree and becoming a real estate genius in his selective purchases of different properties in Buckhead,” she said. “By age 93, he had collected $15 million and he decided not to split it among his children, but to keep it together to do good works. His five living children have done a tremendous job of making sure his money has made a positive change in the world.”
She said that among other good things, he wanted his legacy to include improving conditions for animals.
She said he certainly passed his love of animals on to his children and noted that when she first started dating Walker she remembers his St. Bernard stretching out as long as her couch in her Atlanta apartment. She said animals play such an important role in everyone’s lives and noted that sometimes they can literally save people as a beagle once did when her sister was lost deep in the woods. She said when she and Walker lost their youngest son Alex, his dog gave them comfort as they took care of her and she was very sensitive to them.
“We are not alone in this dream of wishing for a Pike County Animal Shelter. So many have wanted a solution for stray and unwanted animals for so many years,” she said. “We would love for volunteers to help get these animals out of the shelter so they can find homes where they can be loved and share their love. I think Pike County, as it has shown itself in the past, is going to be united in making this work out for the best.”
She thanked the commissioners and others for their contributions to the project and for keeping it going. County manager Brandon Rogers said the building will be grey with a red roof, in keeping with Pike County colors.
“This facility was designed around the idea of future expansion,” he said. “As the county’s needs increase, the facility can grow with it. All the kennels will have masonry and cement so it will be easy to keep clean and sanitary. We are excited to get this started for the citizens and animals of Pike County.”