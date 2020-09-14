Music Fest, Dingers for Dee set for Sept. 26

A Music Festival with free entry will be held Saturday, Sept. 26 at Danielly Park at 10608 Highway 109 east. The music festival will be held in conjunction with Dingers for Dee, a homerun derby in honor of Dee Parrot of Meansville who is battling cancer.
The homerun derby will start at 10 a.m. and the Music Festival will be held from noon to 6 p.m. with live music from Rivers Edge, Matt Floyd, Caleb Anthony, Logan Winkles, The Casters, Gracie May and more. The festival will include pony rides, inflatables, food, arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing and the best festival food around. A raffle will be held to benefit the Hurt family as well.
“Events like this are important because a lot of people don’t even know their neighbors these days and this is the perfect chance to hear some amazing music and get to meet the people who live in the community,” said Meansville council member and event organizer Brittany Miller.
For more about the music festival, contact Brittany at Brittanyemiller@yahoo.com.
Dingers for Dee is an opportunity for baseball and softball players of all ages to take part in the homerun derby with reasonable fence distances (marked by cones). To find out how to sign up or to make a donation or provide an item to raffle, call 912-531-2702 or email Rachel.Rebecca.McDaniel@gmail.com.