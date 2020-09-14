Karen M. Earls

Mrs. Karen Maria (Allen) Earls, age 66, of Zebulon, passed away peacefully in her sleep on 11 September 2020, at her home. Karen was born in Detroit, Michigan on 15 July 1954. She is the daughter of the late Chief of Police (Forest Park) Willie Harold Allen and Mrs. Martille Rivers Allen.
Karen is a 1972 graduate of Forest Park Senior High and attended Clayton State University before she married Harry Earls, also of Forest Park, on 13 April 1973.
Her most cherished job title was that of mother, and later grandmother, but she was also a dedicated employee of Delta Air Lines for over 46 years, retiring on 1 August of this year.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Keith Allen.
She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, and a sister. They are: Harry Earls of Zebulon, April (Owen) Nuttall of Locust Grove, Lt. Col. Alisha Earls stationed at Beale Air Force Base in Northern California, Adam (Nichole) Earls of McKinney, Texas, Amber Earls of Zebulon, and sister Kay Bales of Columbus. Her grandchildren are Eliana Nuttall, Ana Scott, Bryce, Kaelyn and Addison Earls.
She is also survived by several uncles and aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly.
Friends may visit the family on Thursday, 17 September from 6-8 p.m., at Moody-Daniel Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow on Friday, 18 September at Camp Pine Valley in Meansville starting at 12pm.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to The Warrior’s Keep, Toys for Tots, or the Christian Women’s Center in Griffin.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.