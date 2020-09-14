Mr. Lawson Jackson (Jack) Ison, age 88, of Griffin and Carrabelle, FL, passed away September 12, 2020. He was born in Zebulon, son of the late Clarence Ison and Georgia Jewel Williams Ison. Jack was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean Conflict. He worked for Delta Air Lines for 26 years before retiring as a lead mechanic. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Falcons and Braves. He liked fishing, riding motorcycles, boating and being on the ocean.
He is survived by his wife: Shirley Hatchett Ison; children and their spouses: Terry and Terri Ison of Zebulon, Glenda Mercure of San Jose, CA and Jerry and Lisa Ison of East Point, FL; grandchildren and their spouses: Stephanie and Nick Clark, T. J. and Erin Ison, Jared and Vanetta Moss, Ryan and Blake Wright, Jordan Mercure and fiancé Laurie Crouch, Kaley and Dwayne Coulter and Andrew and Danielle Ison; brother: Kenneth Ison of Zebulon; 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Thursday, September 17, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the funeral home.
Funeral services will follow at 12 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Ison officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Open Arms Church, 695 Williams Mill Road, Zebulon, GA 30295, in memory of Jack.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.