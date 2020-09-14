Ralph Palmer

Mr. Ralph Edward Palmer, age 79, of Concord, passed away September 9, 2020. He was born in Columbia, SC, son of the late Thomas L. Palmer and Vermelle Motley Smith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Joann Palmer and brother Tommy Palmer.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years: Vivian English Palmer; children and their spouses: Tyki and Teresa Palmer, April Palmer Rush (and the late Mike Rush), Wayne and Chanda Palmer Steele; grandchildren: Brett Parker, Spencer Rush, Summer Steele, Carter Steele, Chris Rush, Amber Rush Burdette (Brandon), Garrett Malone and Colton Malone; brother: Charles Palmer; three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Ralph was a Millwright/Master Welder. He retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. Prior to working at General Motors, he was an iron worker. Many structures still make up the skyline in Atlanta, Georgia. We will always think of him when we drive through and visualize the old Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium that he moved to Georgia to help build. For many years when you would see the Equitable building and see those big letters on the side of that building you can think of him up there welding them into place. The Georgia-Pacific Building still stands tall thanks to him placing and welding the beams up that hold that skyscraper against the sky. Perhaps you have eaten in the Polaris Room sitting above the Hyatt Regency Hotel with the blue glass like a flying saucer. That flying saucer was set in place with Ralph's skilled welding craftsmanship. Some of you may have spent time shopping in Southlake Mall and walked under the beams that he welded to create the roof over your heads. Rest assured if he built it then it was built with precision and it was sound.
Ralph was also a perfectionist when it came to sports. He graduated from Salem High School in Salem, South Carolina in 1960. He was a superstar in every sport he played. In his mind there was always room to improve your game no matter what sport you were playing. He never quit being a player of something even until the end of his life he was still enjoying bowling in a senior league and golfing with a senior golf group that played several times a week. Ralph the coach was something else too. It didn't matter if he was coaching men or women his expectation was that they all be able to play at the same level. He was tough on all his players, but they all loved and respected him. Ralph believed in winning, and if you didn't win you needed to study what made you lose and start working on it to win the next time. He also enjoyed sports history and trivia. There were few facts that he couldn't remember regarding sports and who won, by how much, why they won, and why the other team or person lost.
Ralph also loved his family and friends dearly. He was a big teddy bear with most everyone he met but you would meet a grizzly if you ever crossed a line and hurt his people. He was a wonderful provider, protector, and example to his family. He was faithful to his Lord and Savior and his church. The legacy he leaves behind in his children and grandchildren will live on and you will see pieces of him in each of them and the way they do things. Ralph will not be forgotten. The stories of him will live on when friends and family gather.
There will be a memorial service held at Mountain View Baptist Church, Thomaston, GA on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Visitation will be at 12:00 and the service will immediately follow at 1:00.
