Sarah Hammond

Mrs. Sarah Hatchett Hammond, age 85, of Williamson, passed away September 9, 2020, at her home. She was born in Concord, the oldest of 10 children born to the late John Lee Hatchett, Sr. and Estelle Fogarty Hatchett. Mrs. Hammond worked at Upson Regional Medical Center as a hostess for many years before retiring. She enjoyed the game show network, playing cards, and trips with her sisters. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Elmo Hammond, sisters and brothers, Helen Woodson, Mildred Carroll, Gary Hatchett and Larry Hatchett.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Phil and Carol Hammond of Williamson; grandchildren and their spouses: Andrew and Amanda Hammond of Blairsville, Ashley and Brian Brown of Thomaston, Summer and Chris Hill Stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base in AR, Sera and Chris Stephens of Thomaston, and Austin Hammond of Barnesville; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law: J. L. (Bo) and Shae Hatchett, Jimmy and Darnell Hatchett and Billy Hatchett all of Williamson; sisters and brothers-in-law: Shirley and Jack Ison and Jackie and Jimmy Cox all of Griffin; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 11, 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Tommy Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Hatchett Family Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family on Friday, 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.