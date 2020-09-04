Lady Pirates start strong at 7-1

The Lady Pirates softball team improved their season record to 7-1 and they are on a four-game winning streak after a Senior Night victory over Americus-Sumter. Pike County High School softball seniors Belle Holmes, Maggie Nauck, Mia Mobley, Kaitlyn Rasbury and Julianne “Juba” Grubb were honored before the Sept. 3 game against Americus-Sumter. The Lady Pirates dominated the 19-1 game with 15 hits and good defense.
The Lady Pirates also picked up a big win Sept. 1 on the road as they defeated the defending 5A state championship Locust Grove team. They held on to win 5-4, led by Madi Neal’s 3-for-4 night and Alana Crenshaw’s three RBIs. The Lady Pirates scored one in the first and third innings and added three in the fifth. Locust Grove scored one in the first, second and fourth innings and the Lady Pirates held them to one in the seventh for the win.
“Julianne Grubb made some big pitches in the circle and the defense came up with plays when they had to,” said coach Kevin Mobley. “Great game ladies!”
The team added a win to their region record by defeating Mary Persons 10-5 on the road on Aug. 27. The Lady Pirates struck first with three runs in the first inning and added four runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh as the Bulldogs were able to score two in the first, one in the fifth and two in the seventh.
Madi Neal was 4-for-5 and Jamie Corbin was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs to lead the 13-hit effort for the team. Julianne Grubb got the win in the circle giving up only two earned runs on seven hits in a complete game.
The Lady Pirates offense was on fire as they defeated the Hampton Hornets 17-4 on the road on Aug. 26. The 13-hit attack was led by juniors Emma Smith with three hits including a triple and four RBIs and Alana Crenshaw with two hits, including a two-run homer.
The team’s only loss of the season came against region foes the Upson-Lee Lady Knights at home on Aug. 18. The game was close at 5-3 but the Lady Knights had a big fourth inning with three runs and scored one run each in the third and fifth. The Lady Pirates struck first with two runs in the first and one in the fifth but came up just short.