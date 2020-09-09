Orders extended; COVID-19 cases decline in Pike

Governor Brian P. Kemp signed two executive orders extending the Public Health State of Emergency and existing COVID-19 safety measures on Aug. 31.
Executive Order 08.31.20.01 extends the Public Health State of Emergency through Oct. 10. The Public Health State of Emergency allows for enhanced coordination across government and the private sector for supply procurement, comprehensive testing, and healthcare capacity.
Executive Order 08.31.20.02 continues to require social distancing, bans gatherings of more than 50 people unless there is six feet between each person, outlines mandatory criteria for businesses, and requires sheltering in place for those living in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile, among other provisions. The order runs through Sept. 15.
In Pike, there have only been 26 cases in the past two weeks, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report on Sept. 4. There have been 285 total cases in Pike since March, with 8 deaths and 26 hospitalizations.
In surrounding counties, there have been 325 total cases in Lamar, 670 in Upson, 497 in Meriwether and 1,098 in Spalding County.