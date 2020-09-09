Patriot Day display planned for Sept. 11

The Post 197 American Legion Family will host a special Pike County Patriots Day (9-11) observance program for the community on Friday, Sept. 11.
“This year because of the pandemic, the Legion Family will conduct a modified observance in front (on the south side) of the courthouse,” said Post 197 commander Bryan Richardson.
Starting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11, a 9-11 Memorial will be on display for the public to view at their leisure until 3 p.m. The memorial honors the 2,799 victims who perished that fateful day on 11 September 2001. The 343 fire fighters, 60 law enforcement officers, eight Emergency Medical Technicians and 55 military will also be honored. There will also be 9-11 fact sheets available for reading.
“While the display is occurring, Legion Family Volunteers will be manning a Legion Family/Veteran information table and conducting voter registration,” said Richardson. “Take this opportunity to refresh your memory on the events of 9-11, and register to vote if you have not done so for this important upcoming election.”