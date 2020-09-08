Williamson amphitheater construction underway

The city of Williamson will soon have an amphitheater for citizens to enjoy for various events. Williamson mayor Steve Fry said the amphitheater will be completed in two phases. The first phase will include the elevated stage with a wood-grained stamped and stained cement stage floor, the cement foundation, plumbing, septic lines and conduits for the vertical structures which will be completed in phase two.
The vertical structures in phase two will include two restrooms on audience left (stage right), one of which is ADA compliant, a green room or staging area for performers preparing to go out on stage with a door entering from upstage (rear) from the audience’s right (stage left). The back wall of the stage and the roof over the stage area is included in phase two.
“We plan to begin using the uncovered stage area as soon as construction on phase one is completed,” said Fry. “The Williamson stage and amphitheater project will be an asset for not only the city of Williamson and the park, but for all of Pike County. There is currently no other similar facility in Pike County.”
“Aside from offering safe outdoor meeting areas while affording safe social distancing, the stage and amphitheater will hold events for our citizens, ranging from movies in the park to music, exhibits and a platform for dance recitals, public meetings, and our Williamson Wisteria Festival talent shows and entertainment.”
The stage area will be 792 square feet. The green room will be 170 square feet. The two restrooms together are 128 square feet, and the small entry from rear stage right is 50 square feet for a total area of 1,140 square feet. Phase one of the amphitheater project should be complete within two weeks, weather permitting. Phase two will begin as soon as the Williamson city council is ready to move forward.
“We don’t have an official name for the amphitheater as of yet. We have offered the possibility of including names of large-scale donors who may desire to partner in the project,” said Fry. “This project came about partially as a result of our first annual Williamson Wisteria Festival. That event was a great success. We had over 50 booths with food, games, crafts and items of local interest from local sources. We borrowed a portable stage for the talent show and to provide entertainment, including storytelling, magic acts, local gospel and bluegrass and “garage bands” during the festival. The kid’s bands were a real hit and local talent was evident. Attendees brought blankets and lawn chairs and thoroughly enjoyed the entertainment provided. We had citizens come to us and ask if we could “do it again” and more often. We had people ask about the possibility of “music in the park” or “movies in the park” events.”
Fry said the festival fostered friendships and created new ones, strengthening the community. He said COVID-19 caused the festival to be cancelled but there were already 72 booths for the festival, many of which will be at the 2021 festival.
“The Williamson Wisteria Festival’s slogan of “Watch Us Grow” has now extended beyond the wisteria plants and includes the amphitheater project and other city improvements,” said Fry. “The amphitheater project is now more beneficial than we previously realized. The ability to hold outdoor meetings and events and get exercise and fresh air at the park is just what our community needs in this difficult time.”