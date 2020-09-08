Groundbreaking set for animal shelter

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Wednesday, Sept. 9 at the site of the future Pike County Animal Shelter Facility at 956 County Farm Road in Williamson following the county commission meeting at the courthouse which starts at 9 a.m. that morning.
“Members of the community are invited to witness and celebrate this important milestone of community development,” said commission chairman Briar Johnson. “As part of the ceremony of events, The CLC Foundation, Inc. will be thanked for their generous donation to the county for the purpose of funding the initial build-out in order to develop a more complete animal control service and facility for Pike County.”
Ruth Chandler of The CLC Foundation will comment on the selection process and how the project came to be and county manager Brandon Rogers will provide building specs and information about the structure.
The CLC Foundation was established by Dr. C.L. Chandler Jr. and is controlled by his living children and step-children, including Pike County’s Walker Chandler. The $225,000 donation was accepted in October 2019 with commissioners agreeing to have a plan both for the building and to create an Animal Control board with representatives from Pike’s municipalities, as well as a county representative and a veterinarian.
At that time, county attorney Rob Morton said the trailer currently used as an animal control office will be moved but the animal compound area will be used for the new building since concrete was already poured for a pad and a grassy area established for the dogs.
Former public works employee and now county manager Rogers said at the time that the county will be able to come close to completing Phase I of the proposed animal shelter facility with the funds donated. He said there are a few things that may need to be completed in Phase 2, including adding an incinerator.
“I realize the total cost of such a facility could be much more than the $225,000 to be donated; therefore a plan for making up any balance needs to be addressed,” the donation letter stipulated. “I am aware that the shelter will in all probability need to be one that allows euthanasia and therefore will not set that it be a designated ‘no-kill’ shelter. The shelter will, of course, be expected to be one where adoptions are facilitated.”