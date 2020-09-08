I and a handful of others relived a period that saw this region come face-to-face with pure evil last week as a television crew from Jupiter Entertainment came to town to shoot an episode of the popular ‘Snapped’ series on the Donald Clark murder.
This was not like HBO’s crew that shot ‘Sharp Objects’ or the throngs of folks from Marvel Studios who were in the area shooting ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’.
Geiger’s Counter: Reliving a period of pure evil
