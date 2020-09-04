Charlotte Kathryn Boggs Rea, 96, of Williamson, passed away to her Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 3, 2020.
Born April 9, 1924, in Walter Valley, Mississippi, she was the only child of the late Jesse Kilgore and Kate Harley Boggs. Mrs. Rea attended Mississippi State College for Women during which time she met her future husband, Delton Glynn Rea, while he was attending Flight School in the Army Air Corps. Upon his return from military service in North Africa, they married in Leland, MS, April 16, 1944. They lived most of their married life in Memphis, TN, East Point, GA and upon retirement moved to Williamson, GA. Mrs. Rea was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-four years who passed away in 2000.
She was a lifelong Presbyterian and attempted to live according to Jesus’ teaching and to instill these teachings into her children and other loved ones. She attempted to bring the Gospel to everyone she met, including participating in two Mission trips to Brazil, the second when she was 84 years old.
Survivors include three sons, Delton Glynn Rea, Jr. and wife Frances of Baton Rouge, LA, Jesse Randolph Rea of Swannanoa, NC and John Dallas Rea and wife Nita of Fayetteville; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit the family Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:00 PM at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, GA with services following at 2:00 PM with Reverend Jamie Lambert officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Franklin County, IL.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 819 GA-314, Fayetteville, GA 30214 or to a charity of choice.
Haisten McCullough Funeral Home, 1155 Everee Inn Road, Griffin, is in charge of arrangements.