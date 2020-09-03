Harry Calvin Boden Jr., of pike county, GA, formerly of Acosta PA, died at his daughter Jodi’s residence in Upson County surrounded by his family. Harry was born November 15, 1936, on Goat Hill in Garret, PA. He was raised a Luthern and became a Nazarene after attending Griffin First Church of the Nazarene.
He is the son of the late Harry Calvin Boden, Sr. and Ellen Irene (Carolus) Boden Hoover, of Rockwood, Somerset County, PA.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Mary Ellen Purbaugh Pritts Boden, an infant daughter, Sarah Ann Boden, his stepson, Norman David Carson Jr., his brother, Thomas E. Boden of Acosta PA, his four sisters, Mrs. Dorothy Wilhelm of Rockwood RD, Mrs. Louise Harkcom of Garrett RD 1, Mrs. Terri Hudson of Pittsburgh, and Mrs. Anna Mae Edwards of California.
He is survived by his two daughters and son-in-laws: Jodi and David O’Neal of Molena, GA, and Hope and Brian Cochran of Griffin, GA; his stepchildren: Alisa Carson, Alan and his wife Margie Carson; seven grandchildren and spouses: Jeffrey Ellis, Jennifer and Rodney Harwell, Jessica Priest, Joshua and Roxy Jones, Brian Cochran Jr., Noah Cochran, and Seth Cochran; seven great-grandchildren: Michael, William, Aubri, and Emma Priest, Rodney Harwell Jr., Cooper and Kason Evans
At age 14, Harry began working in the potato fields to help support his siblings. At age 18, he started working in construction and worked there for 22 years. At age 40, he began working for Thomaston Mills in Griffin, and worked there for 20 years before retiring due to his health.
He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, watching wrestling and listening to country music. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to Brightmoor Hospice and Coastal Home Services for helping care for Harry in his final days.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 10:00 a.m., at Griffin Memorial Gardens, 515 Dobbins Mill Road, Griffin. Pastor Gordon Tippins will officiate.
Friends may visit the family on Friday, September 4, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral is assisting the family with arrangements.