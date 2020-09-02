Private memorial services for Douglas Claud “Doug” Smith, Jr., 62, of Cairo, GA, are on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, Cairo, GA. Officiating will be Rev. Ron McCaskill, Pastor of the Christ Church Cairo, where Doug was a member. Mr. Smith passed away at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville, GA, on Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Honorary pallbearers will be: Kevin Harper, Eddie Cooper, Marty Kutz, Scooter Howard, David Parmley and Roy McCormick.
Mr. Smith was born on February 20, 1958, in Griffin, GA, to Douglas Claud Smith, Sr. and the late, Faye Yonce Smith. He was a graduate of Pike County High School and Northeast Louisiana University. Doug is survived by his wife, Frankie Hopkins Smith, whom he married on December 2, 2000. He retired as a driver with Waste Management, Inc. Doug was an award-winning musician and songwriter beginning in his childhood and continuing throughout his lifetime. His love and mastery of music formed the basis for many lifelong friendships. His bluegrass and gospel songs were recorded and enjoyed by many. His rich baritone voice and rhythm guitar picking will leave a void in this world, but we know the harmonies of heaven are richer today!
Survivors include: his wife, Frankie H. Smith of Cairo, GA; father, Douglas C. Smith, Sr. of Cohutta, GA; brother and sisters, Denise Gedda (Gordon) of Rayville, MO, Darlene Meadows (Keith) of Douglasville, GA, Doyle Smith (Karen) of Zebulon, GA, Bess Gaus (Jason) of Rockford, TN; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Faye Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Smith's memory to: Dog Tags Support System in Cairo; or your favorite animal rescue service.
