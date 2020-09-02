Charles Pendley, Jr.

Mr. Charles Melvin Pendley, Jr., age 47, of Zebulon, passed away August 31, 2020, at Upson Regional Medical Center. Charles worked in law enforcement for 12 years, first as a police officer for the City of Zebulon, then as a deputy for both Pike County and Spalding County Sheriff’s Departments. He was also an environmental technician for EOC1. For many years Charles was Scout Master for Troop 37 in Meansville. He embraced being a country boy who loved to laugh and enjoyed making others laugh.
He was preceded in death by his father Charles Melvin Pendley, Sr., brother Wayne Griffin, grandparents Alice and Ben Allemeersch, Ann Blackerby, and Melvin Pendley, great-grandmother Nellie Frambro and aunt Donna Wilson.
He is survived by his wife: Lori Pendley; sons: Charles Mitchell Pendley (Brooke), Bryan Dallas Pendley and Cody Mitchell Pendley; grandchildren: Braeleigh, Caysen and Charleigh Pendley; mother: Dee Pendley of Meansville; grandfather: Robert Blackerby of Juliette; sisters and brothers-in-law: Michele and Kevin Hitchcock of Roswell and Cindy and Josh Parham of Griffin; aunts and an uncle: Deborah and Bill Spradlin of FL, and Susan Pierce of Milledgeville; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Phil and Nancy Reid of Zebulon; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law: Jessica and Jamie Strickland of Meansville and Matthew Reid of Zebulon; nieces and nephews: Mackenzie, Sterling, Reagan and Addison Hitchcock, Grace and Paisley Parham, Savannah, Lexie and Lanie Strickland, Kadence and Tristan Reid; and cousins: Mitch Spradlin and Melissa Rollins.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Andrew Delee officiating. Burial will follow in Fincher Memorial Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family on Thursday, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., at the funeral Home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.