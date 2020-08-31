Pike increases to 276 COVID-19 cases

Pike County COVID-19 confirmed cases have increased to 276 total since March with 37 in the last two weeks, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report. Pike remained at 8 deaths since last week with 24 hospitalizations.
Since school started, there have been several cases involving students and the teachers and students who met ‘exposed’ criteria were alerted and asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.
Testing is available at the Pike County Health Department and at local medical facilities.