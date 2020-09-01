Two polling places change, ballot info

Two of Pike County’s precincts will have new polling locations for the Tuesday, Nov. 3 election. Zebulon voters will cast their ballots at the Pike Auditorium at 7362 Highway 19, south of Zebulon and Concord citizens will vote at the new Concord Fire Station at 23 Society Street in Concord. All early voting will take place at the Board of Elections office at 81 Jackson Street in Zebulon.
“The reason behind the change in the Zebulon and Concord precincts is lack of space for securing the voting process. The new locations provide adequate space to ensure accessibility of voting equipment,” said Pike’s election supervisor Lynn Vickers. “No matter how citizens of Pike cast their vote, whether advanced by mail voting, advanced in person voting or election day voting; citizens of Pike need to know that their vote is important and secure.”
The last day a citizen can register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 5. Early voting will start Monday, Oct. 12 and continue on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Oct. 30 with one Saturday voting day set for Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voter identification is required.
Not all Georgia residents will automatically receive an absentee ballot but any citizen can request one by going to the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or the Absentee Ballot Portal at ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov. The Pike Board of Elections could start sending out absentee ballots as early as Sept. 15. According to Vickers, those who requested absentee ballots in the June election who are elderly or disabled will automatically receive a ballot through the mail.
There are several ways to return the absentee ballots once they are completed. They can be dropped into the mail at least one week prior to the election, they can be handed to a Board of Elections employee and they can be placed in the Absentee Ballot Return Box that will be placed outside the Board of Elections Office on Jackson Street in Zebulon. The box will be at the corner of the registrar’s building close to the road and it will be monitored by cameras from the Sheriff’s Office. In addition, the drop box will have a three-key lock and it will be emptied every 24 hours.
“Two people will have to be together in order to open the box and remove the absentee ballots as well as filling out and signing a form to tell how many ballots were removed from the box each day,” said Vickers.
Any absentee ballots dropped in the box on election night must be received by 7 p.m. Vickers said any voters who are sheltering in place or cannot physically return the ballots can vote, sign and seal their ballots before sending the ballot with a friend or family member to be placed in the drop box if they would rather not send their ballots through the mail.
For more information, call the local Board of Elections at 770-567-2003.