Pirates to play Trojans this Friday

The Pirates football team will open their season against the Lamar County Trojans on the road in the Battle of Potato Creek on Friday.
“We are very excited about this upcoming year. It has definitely been one for the record books. These young men have overcome a lot of obstacles to prepare for the season, but have done a tremendous job adjusting and staying focused. We are just so excited to be playing this week versus Lamar,” said head coach Brad Webber.
The regular season is a full 10 game schedule starting this week but the Pirates were unable to play their usual two scrimmage games.
“Given that we have tried to stimulate some live action and game like scenarios to prepare them for the real thing this week,” said coach Webber. “There are all kinds of GHSA protocols in place to help keep our players and coaches safe. From temperature screenings, covid questions, seating charts, arranging practice to limit numbers in a group, extra sanitation and cleaning just to name a few.”
Seniors returning this year include Tristyn Driver RB, Diamien Loveless WR, Logan and Cameron Wood WR, Dakota Fox C, Eli Hubbard RB, Micah Stephens RB, John Lovett LB, Evan Kee OT, Dexter Garner OG, Clayton Thompson DT and Daylen Petty K/P.
The Pirates will play on the road against Taylor County at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. They have a bye week Sept. 18 and play their home-opener against Spalding County at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25.