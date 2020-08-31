Evan remembered as kind, caring

The life of 13-year-old Evan Hurt was honored as students wore black and red on Friday in his memory and the community banded together in support of his family. He was struck by a vehicle on Highway 18 east near his home in Zebulon on Aug. 24 and later succumbed to his injuries.
He was an athletic and kind eighth grader who played baseball and football.
“Evan was extra special. He had a heart of gold. He would work with anyone in class and make them feel extra special,” said sixth grade science teacher Christian Callahan. “He never complained. He gave 100 percent in all he did. He had a smile that radiated in the room. He was kind, hardworking, and loved Jesus. We don’t know the plans God has for us but I can tell you he used this fella to touch so many. We all need the peace that passes understanding and the strength only God can give. My heart aches but I know God is in control. Evan will always have a place in my heart and he has left a light in my life that will never go out!”
Funeral services for Evan were held on Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. in Christ Chapel Church with Pastor Billy Smith officiating and hundreds in attendance. Burial followed in the Zebulon United Methodist Church Cemetery. See the full obituary on page 3A.
Evan and his family - including his parents John and Kayla and his brothers Sawyer and Easton - attended Christ Chapel and the church held special prayer services for several evenings after the accident.
Members of the Pike County community have rallied around the local family as they endure the pain of losing young Evan Hurt. A benefit account in his name has been set up at First Bank of Pike. A GoFundMe.com account has also been set up titled, “Help for the Hurt’s” at gf.me/u/yt62qp.
Many have purchased black and red bows - Evan’s favorite colors - from Cindy’s Florist with proceeds going to the family to help with expenses and are placing them on mailboxes and homes to show support for the family.
Pictures of Evan with #EvanMighty and other images with the words are circulating social media as Pike citizens show their support for the family.
“’But the Lord is with me like a mighty warrior,’ says Jeremiah 20:11. Evan’s name means ‘young warrior’ and God is good! Flood Facebook with #EvanMighty. Let’s show our Hurt family how much we love them and will never forget Evan and his love,” said Karen Bennett.
Students, teachers and staff at Pike County school wore black and red in Evans honor on Friday.
“We all have experienced loss before. Sometimes the loss is just experienced by family. Sometimes friends experience that loss with you also. But on very rare occasions we all experience the loss. This is the loss that is being experienced at this moment,” said Roger Slaughter. “My family recently experienced a tragedy of tragedies. My nephew, Evan Hurt died as a result of being hit by a vehicle while crossing the road near his home. Evan was one of the most pure hearted persons I’ve ever had the privilege of having in my life. My family has lost. Our friends have lost. My church, Christ Chapel of Zebulon, has lost. The communities of Pike and Spalding counties have lost. Pike County High School has lost (again). Please pray for his parents, John and Kayla Hurt, brothers Sawyer and Easton and the rest of our family. As for Evan, oh, don’t worry about Evan. Evan accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. I can only imagine, but I wouldn’t be surprised to find out Jesus met Evan himself at the gates of heaven.”
Many Pike residents felt the heartbreak of losing Evan. Pike County Parks and Recreation Authority chairman Chris Childress spoke about the importance of community support.
“My hometown lost a young person in a tragic way,” he said. “It’s been 23 years since losing my brother in the same hometown. Without fail, the love, support, and togetherness the Pike County community shows in moments of tragedy transcends time. In our darkest moments, the light shines the brightest.”
Even in their most painful days, family members reached out to the driver of the vehicle that struck Evan to let them know that they are not blamed for his death.
“I want to tell everyone of you how much we feel all the prayers, all the calls, texts, visits, love support and encouragement. We are humbled to our knees. We always knew God had big plans for our Evan we just thought they were with us but God’s plan is much greater,” said Kayla Hurt. “I don’t understand the whys but we take comfort in knowing he is wrapped in the arms of our Father.”