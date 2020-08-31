Our community has lost a unique and treasured friend. James William (Billy) Lawrence went to be with his Heavenly Father on August 25, 2020. He was surrounded by family and held in love. Bill’s wife of thirty-two years, Elizabeth Hall Lawrence and his sister, Elsie Anderson Bell (Ewell) survive him.
The son of the late Doris Barker and Robert Render Lawrence, Bill was born July 7, 1936 in Pike County. He always considered Molena (Pike County) home where he returned after retiring from a twenty-year career in the Navy. His second career was as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor at The Roosevelt Institute in Warm Springs.
After numerous speaking and preaching engagements and moved by God’s great love, Bill experienced a call to ministry. This was confirmed by his faith community and Bill was ordained at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Through many years of ministry Bill served Baptist, Methodist and Presbyterian congregations. His last pastorate of fourteen years was with Jones Chapel, United Church of Christ, Woodbury. He loved the people of Jones Chapel. They loved Bill, too. Reluctantly, Bill decided that it was time to retire and did so in 2018.
Bill was known for many things especially his outgoing personality, kindness, his faith and his humor. Bill loved people and was the type of person who never met a stranger. He made everyone around him feel welcomed and comfortable. He loved to laugh and loved to make others laugh, especially in the stories he told about growing up in Pike County and his service in the Navy. If Bill could be characterized by one trait, it would be his humor.
Bill is survived by three children from his first marriage: Jennifer McCammonds (Steve) of Tucson, Arizona, Jeffery (Kathy) Lawrence and Julie Helms of Pensacola, Florida.
Bill wed Carolyn Meadows in 1978. Lead by their faith and love for God, they participated in many Lay Witness Renewals and other ministry opportunities together. Shortly after their marriage, Carolyn was diagnosed with cancer but Bill remained a faithful companion and caregiver until her death in 1987. Bill is survived by Ginger Stribling (Robert) of Macon, Georgia, Penny Hale and Piper Gresham (Alan) of Manchester, Georgia and Robin McInvale of Columbus, Georgia. Chet Meadows predeceased him.
After their marriage in 1988, Bill and Lizanne settled in Pike County. They spent their lives together traveling, meeting new friends and renewing old friendships and welcoming opportunities to share their faith. Their marriage consisted of love, laughter and adventure. Lizanne’s faithfulness and care exemplified the love they shared for each other. Bill is survived by the Rev. Mary Stewart Hall (Nancy) of Dallas, Texas, Dr. Hugh Hall of Augusta, Georgia and Dr. Robert Hall (Wendy) of Griffin, Georgia.
One of the things Bill was proudest of was his exceedingly large family. This included being grandfather to Zack; Casey and Chase; Tanner, Tori and Tyre; Jon, Abbie and Griffin; Seth, Shea and Satch; Micaela, Christopher, Rebekah, Rachel, Esther, Judah and Anna; Elizabeth, Ruth and Hannah. Bill is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, great nieces and nephews and a niece, Lisa Anthony. His nephew, John Gregg Anderson, predeceased him.
A private family service is planned for a later date.
Bill expressed those wishing to make a memorial gift consider one of the following: Operation Smile, Mt. Olive Baptist Church or Jones Chapel. More information about these are on the Moody-Daniel Funeral Home website.