Mrs. Evelyn Wilson Gordy, 94, of Macon, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Madison Heights at the Prado Assisted Living in Macon.
Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Gordy were held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 11:00 AM in South View Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Collins officiating.
Mrs. Gordy was born May 8, 1926, in Meansville, GA, to the late Sam R. and Estelle Adams Wilson. She was a high school graduate and after her marriage to Carl W. Gordy, Jr., she became a homemaker and a mother to their four children and later a doting grandmother and great grandmother. Mrs. Gordy was a member of Forest Hills United Methodist Church in Macon where she served as pianist for her Sunday School class. In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Gordy was preceded in death by three grandchildren: Ellen Gordy Askew, William Carl (Bill) Collins, and Christopher Collins; and siblings: Hilton Wilson and Ruth Holloway.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra (Frank) Wolcott of Hoover, AL; her sons: Barry C. (Connie) Gordy of Meansville, GA; Terry R. (Nancy) Gordy of Griffin, GA; and Todd A. (Fraser) Gordy of Macon; five grandchildren: Leigh (Jeff) Adams, Amy (Alan) Salter, Seth (Becky) Gordy; Matt (Lindsey) Gordy, and Laine Gordy. Eleven great grandchildren also survive.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home of Thomaston was in charge of all arrangements.