John Evan Hurt, age 13, of Zebulon, passed away August 24, 2020. Evan was in the 8th grade. He was the best big brother with the biggest heart in the world and wanted everyone to be happy. He was a natural athlete and excelled in sports, especially football and baseball. He was proud to be a Pike County Pirate. He loved fishing with his brothers. Evan and his family attended Christ Chapel Church in Zebulon.
He is survived by his parents: John and Kayla Hurt; brothers: Sawyer and Easton Hurt; grandparents: Hal and Kay Sawyer, Charlie and Renèe Slaughter, and Ted and Tracie Hurt; great-grandparents: Harold and Anise Sawyer, Shirley Hardy and Janele McKinley; aunts and uncles: Bleu and Jennifer Flournoy, Glenn Hurt, Cali Hurt, Danielle Sawyer, Michael Hurt, Jordan Slaughter, and Bailey Slaughter; cousins: Abel, Ella, Shyla, Rylan, Celeste, Christopher, Logan, Morgan, Devin and wife Katherine; many great aunts and great uncles.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 28, 4 p.m., in Christ Chapel Community Church, 68 Old Zebulon Road, Zebulon. Pastor Billy Smith will officiate. Burial will follow in the Zebulon United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family on Friday, 2-4 p.m., at the church.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.