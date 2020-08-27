Mrs. Doris Juanita McGowan age 85 of The Rock Ga, died Wednesday August 26, 2020 at Pruitt Health in Griffin Ga.
Mrs. McGowan was born on September 24, 1934 in Upson County, GA, to the late Hansel E. Johnson and the late Lena Mae Musgrove Johnson. She was a homemaker and a member of Berean Baptist Church in Griffin, GA. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Judy Campbell.
Survivors include her husband, Rev. Iva McGowan, daughter, Sharon McGowan (Allen) Gabehart of Calhoun, GA, son, Terrell (Nancy) McGowan of Bedford, KY, brothers, Johnny (Linda) Johnson of The Rock, GA, Jimmy (Jan) Johnson of The Rock, GA, six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Coggins Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Crystal Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Coggins Funeral Home.
Coggins Funeral Home, 321 Hannahs Mill Road, Thomaston, GA 30286, 706-647-9681