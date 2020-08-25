/Unitedbank
/Eedition
A heavy deluge Tuesday morning caused four roads to be closed, including Hunter Road, Melville Brown Road, Second District Road and Bethany Church Road at the Spalding County Line.

Updated: Roads closed due to flooding

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Top Stories
Tuesday, August 25. 2020
Updated: 5 hours ago
Heavy rains Tuesday morning led to flooding across the county and resulted in four roads being closed due to flooding. Melville Brown Road was the first road re-opened, followed by Hunter Road.

Roads that are currently closed include Second District Road and Bethany Church Road at the Spalding County Line.

Check back for updates on when the roads are re-opened.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter