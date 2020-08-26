Pike supports Hurt family, services set

A 13-year-old boy was struck on Hwy. 18 East near Brazier Road on Aug. 24 and air lifted to an Atlanta hospital. The teen succumbed to his injuries several hours later.
Funeral services for John Evan Hurt of Zebulon will be held on Friday, August 28 at 4 p.m. in Christ Chapel Church with Pastor Billy Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Zebulon United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family on Friday from 2-4 p.m. at the church.
Members of the Pike County community have rallied around a local family as they endure the pain of losing young Evan Hurt. A benefit account in his name has been set up at First Bank of Pike. A GoFundMe.com account has also been set up titled, "Help for the Hurt's."
Many are purchasing black and red bows from Cindy's Florist (with proceeds going to the family to help with expenses) and placing them on mailboxes and homes.
Pictures of Evan with #EvanMighty and other images with the words are circulating social media as Pike citizens show their support for the family.
"'But the Lord is with me like a mighty warrior,' says Jeremiah 20:11. Evan's name means 'young warrior' and God is good! Flood Facebook with #EvanMighty. Let’s show our Hurt family how much we love them and will never forget Evan and his love," said Karen Bennett via social media.